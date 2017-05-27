These athletes are only getting richer after leaving the field

Michael Vick could officially end his career with the Falcons.

The former NFL quarterback said on CBS Radio that he wants to retire as a member of his original team, and that he’s had discussions with the front office to sign a one-day contract. “Hopefully soon,” he said.

Vick officially announced his retirement earlier this year but has yet to do so, technically. He’s been focused on off-field community work with kids since his last contract ended, with the Steelers in 2015. Vick has been no stranger to controversy after the dog-fighting scandal and arrest that brought his promising career to a halt in 2007, serving a 21-month prison sentence before making a comeback with the Eagles.

The Falcons have yet to issue a statement.