Michael Vick intends to retire with Falcons on one-day contract
Michael Vick could officially end his career with the Falcons.
The former NFL quarterback said on CBS Radio that he wants to retire as a member of his original team, and that he’s had discussions with the front office to sign a one-day contract. “Hopefully soon,” he said.
Vick officially announced his retirement earlier this year but has yet to do so, technically. He’s been focused on off-field community work with kids since his last contract ended, with the Steelers in 2015. Vick has been no stranger to controversy after the dog-fighting scandal and arrest that brought his promising career to a halt in 2007, serving a 21-month prison sentence before making a comeback with the Eagles.
The Falcons have yet to issue a statement.