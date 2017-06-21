New York Jets linebacker Lorenzo Mauldin was arrested on Wednesday afternoon for his role in an New York nightclub incident, where he allegedly beat up another man after spilling champagne on him, according to the New York Post.

Mauldin was arrested on a misdemeanor assault charge. He turned himself into police on Wednesday.

The man who was hit reportedly suffered “multiple maxillofacial fractures” and needed plates installed to repair the damage. Mauldin allegedly punched the man once in the eye and once in the jaw before leaving the club.

Mauldin's attorney disputed the allegations.

Mauldin has played two seasons with the Jets and has recorded 33 tackles and 6/12 sacks in his 26 career games.