NFL

Chiefs extend head coach Andy Reid, part ways with GM John Dorsey

1:32 | NFL
Chris Chavez
42 minutes ago

The Kansas City Chiefs have parted ways with general manager John Dorsey, the team announced on Thursday.

"I notified John that we would not be extending his contract beyond the 2017 season, and after consideration, we felt it was in his best interests and the best interests of the team to part ways now," Chiefs CEO Clark Hunt said. "This decision, while a difficult one, allows John to pursue other opportunities as we continue our preparations for the upcoming season and the seasons to come. My family and I sincerely appreciate John's work over the last four-and-a-half years, and we wish him nothing but the best in the future."

Dorsey has served as the general manager since 2013. He previously worked with the Green Bay Packers.

The decision comes just shortly after the team announced a contract extension with head coach Andy Reid. The terms of the extension were not disclosed.

The Chiefs are coming off a season in which the team finished 12–4 before being eliminated by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the playoffs.

