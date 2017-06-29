NFL

Brett Favre on returning to NFL as coach or GM: 'Never say never'

Tim Kiernan
2 hours ago

Brett Favre is no stranger to the NFL comeback story. But does he have another one in him?

Retiring from the game on three separate occasions over the course of his career, Favre played his final game in the NFL with the Minnesota Vikings in 2010.

Nearly a decade later, Favre is once again toying with the idea of a return to football, but this time in a different role.

In an interview on The Wilde & Tausch Show for ESPN Milwaukee, Favre said he has contemplated the idea of coaching or assuming a front office position.

"I feel like that if I don't coach or work at that level in some point of my life, that I'm going to waste a lot of knowledge that I have that I should be using it with kids—or adults, at that [NFL] level," Favre said.

The Hall of Famer certainly has a lot of experience with the game, playing 16 NFL seasons, winning 3 consecutive MVPs, shattering countless passing records, and leading the Packers to victory in Super Bowl XXXI. But we'll have to wait and see whether Favre actually decides to come back. 

"I would say, I'd never say never. I believe that would be a dream job, working as a coach there or in some form of administration," Favre told ESPN Milwaukee. "I don't know, and I don't want to create a stir [by talking about it], because who knows? But I would say, 'Never say never.'

Favre said he wouldn't want to take a role until his youngest daughter, Breleigh, graduates from Southern Miss, where she will be a freshman volleyball player this fall.

