Redskins president Bruce Allen kept calling Kirk Cousins ‘Kurt’

No long term deal for Redskins QB Kirk Cousins or Steelers RB Le'Veon Bell
Dan Gartland
2 hours ago

Redskins president Bruce Allen reading a statement Monday afternoon that revealed a slanted view of Washington’s contract negotiations with Kirk Cousins was pretty insulting. The way Allen repeatedly mispronounced Cousins’s first name was even worse.

Washington posted a video of Allen’s brief statement to the team website. In it, you can clearly hear Allen refer to his quarterback as “Kurt”—not once, not twice, but at least six times, all in the span of two minutes. 

ESPN asked a team spokesman about the mispronunciation, who “said it sounded that way because of the Redskins president’s accent.”

Allen isn’t the only team president to botch a star player’s name while locked in a salary dispute. Back in February, Yankees president Randy Levine repeatedly referred to pitcher Dellin Betances as “Dylan,” the player’s agent said.

Cousins will play this season under the franchise tag, the first quarterback to ever play under the tag in two consecutive seasons. He’ll make $23.9 million this year.

