These athletes are only getting richer after leaving the field

Patriots receiver Andrew Hawkins announced his retirement from football on Tuesday.

Hawkins, 32, announced the news on Uninterrupted’s Twitter account.

“After OTAs, through summer training, my body just didn’t respond and wasn’t feeling the way it should going into camp,” Hawkins said. “It was either this or the alternative, which was not great for me or where I’m at in my career.” He called the Patriots and informed them of his choice on Tuesday.

Hawkins recently graduated from Columbia University’s School of Professional Studies and the sports management graduate program, as detailed by The MMQB‘s Kalyn Kahler in May.

Hawkins was set to begin his first season with the Patriots after six years with the Bengals and Browns. He retires with 209 career catches for 2,419 yards and nine touchdowns.