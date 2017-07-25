NFL

Patriots Receiver Andrew Hawkins Retires From Football

1:33 | More Sports
These athletes are only getting richer after leaving the field
Jeremy Woo
an hour ago

Patriots receiver Andrew Hawkins announced his retirement from football on Tuesday.

Hawkins, 32, announced the news on Uninterrupted’s Twitter account.

“After OTAs, through summer training, my body just didn’t respond and wasn’t feeling the way it should going into camp,” Hawkins said. “It was either this or the alternative, which was not great for me or where I’m at in my career.” He called the Patriots and informed them of his choice on Tuesday.

Hawkins recently graduated from Columbia University’s School of Professional Studies and the sports management graduate program, as detailed by The MMQB‘s Kalyn Kahler in May.

Hawkins was set to begin his first season with the Patriots after six years with the Bengals and Browns. He retires with 209 career catches for 2,419 yards and nine touchdowns.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters