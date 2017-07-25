NFL

Ex-Jet Marvin Washington Sues Jeff Sessions In Hopes of Legalizing Marijuana

Ricky Williams Takes The High Road
Former New York Jets player Marvin Washington is on a list of plaintiffs suing Attorney General Jeff Sessions, the Department of Justice and the Drug Enforcement Administration in federal court in an attempt to legalize marijuana, according to the New York Post.

Washington last played in the NFL in 1999 and co-founded a hemp-based sports performance product that does not contain THC.

The lawsuit challenges 1970 Controlled Substance Act, which determined that marijuana is a dangerous substance and falls into the same class as heroin or LSD as a Schedule I drug. The CSA prevents Washington from obtaining federal grants to open a business that would allow pro football players to use medical marijuana as a pain reliever.

“The record makes clear that the CSA doesn’t make any rational sense and the federal government knows it,” said Washington's attorney Michael Hiller said.

