The New York Jets have claimed former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Lucky Whitehead off waivers, according to multiple reports.

Whitehead, 25, was waived by Dallas after being mistakenly identified in a Virginia shoplifting case. A man was arrested and identified himself as Whitehead and then missed his initial court date. Whitehead's agent said that his client was not in Virginia at the time of the incident. The police apologized for the mistake.

The Jets were among five teams that contacted Whitehead on Tuesday.

Last year, Whitehead recorded three receptions for 48 yards and no touchdowns. He has been used primarily as a kick return specialist.

It's been a whirlwind of an offseason for Whitehead. Just a few weeks ago, he took to social media to track down his abducted dog and was later reunited with his pet.