NFL

Jets Claim Lucky Whitehead Off Waivers After Cowboys Release

0:40 | NFL
Charges against Lucky Whitehead dropped in mistaken identity case
Chris Chavez
43 minutes ago

The New York Jets have claimed former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Lucky Whitehead off waivers, according to multiple reports.

Whitehead, 25, was waived by Dallas after being mistakenly identified in a Virginia shoplifting case. A man was arrested and identified himself as Whitehead and then missed his initial court date. Whitehead's agent said that his client was not in Virginia at the time of the incident. The police apologized for the mistake.

The Jets were among five teams that contacted Whitehead on Tuesday.

Last year, Whitehead recorded three receptions for 48 yards and no touchdowns. He has been used primarily as a kick return specialist.

It's been a whirlwind of an offseason for Whitehead. Just a few weeks ago, he took to social media to track down his abducted dog and was later reunited with his pet.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters