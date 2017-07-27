These are the 10 most valuable franchises in sports

The Bills traded Cardale Jones to the Chargers on Wednesday night for a conditional late-round pick. And according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, he cried ‘tears of joy’ upon learning the news.

Schefter reported that bit of news on ESPN’s Mike and Mike on Thursday. However, it’s probably more complicated than it seems. The weather is better, but Jones also had been stuck behind Tyrod Taylor and E.J. Manuel last season as a rookie.

He will get a chance to back up Philip Rivers in L.A., and Jones issued a statement of thanks to Bills fans. It seems pretty amicable.

Big thanks to @buffalobills and #BillsMafia for showing me nothing but love & support my during my brief time with the organization — Cardale Jones (@Cardale7_) July 26, 2017

Conditional draft picks can mean something, after all.