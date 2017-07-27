NFL

Report: Cardale Jones cried ‘tears of joy’ after trade from Bills to Chargers

2:00 | More Sports
Jeremy Woo
an hour ago

The Bills traded Cardale Jones to the Chargers on Wednesday night for a conditional late-round pick. And according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, he cried ‘tears of joy’ upon learning the news.

Schefter reported that bit of news on ESPN’s Mike and Mike on Thursday. However, it’s probably more complicated than it seems. The weather is better, but Jones also had been stuck behind Tyrod Taylor and E.J. Manuel last season as a rookie.

He will get a chance to back up Philip Rivers in L.A., and Jones issued a statement of thanks to Bills fans. It seems pretty amicable.

Conditional draft picks can mean something, after all.

