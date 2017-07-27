NFL

John Harbaugh: I Believe Colin Kaepernick Will Be Playing In The NFL This Year

Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh believes that Colin Kaepernick will be playing in the NFL this year.

Harbaugh told reporters that the Ravens had been in talks with Kaepernick throughout the summer. Kaepernick remains a free agent since opting out of his contract with the San Francisco 49ers in March. Kaepernick has ties to Harbaugh after playing under his brother, Jim, as a member of the San Francisco 49ers. Ravens senior offensive assistant Greg Roman was also a member of that 49ers coaching staff.

Here's what Harbaugh had to say about Kaepernick:

"I've known Colin through my brother for many years. And we talked and then got to know him very well when he scrimmaged here. He and I have been talking throughout the simmer a number of times. We had some great conversations on the phone and it's really been a pleasure to talk to him and get to know him. I like history and politics too, and we've had some debates, and it's been fun. And he's a great guy. He's a guy right now that's being talked about. We'll just see what happens with that. Only speculation right now. He's a really good football player and like I said, I do believe he'll be playing in the National Football League this year."

The Ravens are planning to bring in another quarterback after Joe Flacco is expected to miss the first week of training camp due to a back injury.

Kaepernick drew criticism last year after he decided not to stand for the national anthem. Kaepernick threw for 2,241 yards, 16 touchdowns and four interceptions in 11 starts last season.

