NFL

Google Search Result For Jets Owner Shows Tom Brady

1:18 | NFL
The case for Tom Brady as best NFL player ever
Chris Chavez
20 minutes ago

Internet breaches and hackings have been in the news a lot recently and Google may be the latest victim.

On Thursday afternoon, a Google search for "Jets owner" turned up a big photo of Tom Brady. If you search the word "Jets" then Brady is listed as the team's owner as well.

Brady is 23–7 in his career against the Jets. He won both games against New York last year.

The actual Jets owner is Woody Johnson, who purchased the team for a reported $635 million. Forbes recently valued the team at $2.75 billion. His Wikipedia page is listed under Brady's image.

The internet works in mysterious ways.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters