Internet breaches and hackings have been in the news a lot recently and Google may be the latest victim.

On Thursday afternoon, a Google search for "Jets owner" turned up a big photo of Tom Brady. If you search the word "Jets" then Brady is listed as the team's owner as well.

Brady is 23–7 in his career against the Jets. He won both games against New York last year.

The actual Jets owner is Woody Johnson, who purchased the team for a reported $635 million. Forbes recently valued the team at $2.75 billion. His Wikipedia page is listed under Brady's image.

The internet works in mysterious ways.