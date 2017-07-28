NFL

NFL-NIH Research Partnership Set to End in August

1:27 | NFL
Why Does the NFL Make the Most Money?
Scooby Axson
35 minutes ago

The National Football League's partnership with the National Institutes of Health is set to end next month with more than half the money set aside for brain research not being spent, reports ESPN.com's Mark Fainaru-Wada and Steve Fainaru.

National Institutes of Health is a medical research agency, headquarted in Bethesda, Maryland.

The NFL granted the NIH $30 million designated for research in 2012, which the NIH said at the time came with no discretion at how the money could be spent.

"The NFL's agreement with [the funding arm of the NIH] ends August 31, 2017, and there are no current research plans for the funds remaining from the original $30 million NFL commitment," the NIH's statement said. "NIH is currently funding concussion research directly.

In December 2015, the NFL backed out of a signed agreement to pay for the study, which instead put the cost on taxpayers.

The NFL reportedly backed out of the study because the NIH would not remove renowned Boston University researcher Robert Stern, who has criticized the league in the past, from the project.

"If [the] NFL wishes to continue to support research at NIH, a simple donation to the NIH Gift Fund to support research on sports medicine would be favorably viewed, as long as the terms provided broad latitude in decisions about specific research programs," NIH said.

The NFL said this week that they were "engaged in constructive discussions" with NIH in regards to spending the remainder of the original $30 million commitment.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters