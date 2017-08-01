Jayro Ponce, the young Giants fan in Texas who was recently visited by Odell Beckham Jr., died on Monday after a battle with a rare form of cancer. He was nine years old.

Malignant Rhabdoid Tumor is a rare childhood tumor that commonly starts in the kidneys but can also occur in other soft tissues or in the brain.There are about 20 to 25 new cases of Malignant Rhabdoid Tumor diagnosed each year in the United States, according to the Dana Farber Cancer Institute.

Beckham received a tweet on July 18 from Danny Richburg, father of Giants center Weston Richburg, who shared a post from a local radio personality's plead to help Ponce meet his favorite player. Odell Beckham responded with "How could I make it happen?" On Saturday, July 22nd, he flew out to visit the fan.

“We will never understand why God puts us through anything in this life, but we are certain we will all be together in heaven,” the Ponce family wrote on Facebook. “Tonight Jayro received his ultimate healing and earned his wings as he entered the kingdom of heaven. Praise be to God that he is no longer suffering. Jayro is HEALED!!!”

Beckham Jr. shared the following message on his Instagram account:

A post shared by Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) on Aug 1, 2017 at 5:47am PDT

"I don't even kno where to start. It's hard to even fully understand these situations. Crushed, hurt, upset this one cut deep. I had the pleasure of meeting this young man. Truly an amazing person filled wit beautiful energy. Against alll odds u fought lil bro, everyday,day after day. For yourself and for your family. God truly has a plan for everybody and everything. Young Jayro u have taught me more than u could of imagined. To the family I thank u for allowing me to visit wit yu guys and be there to support . I'll be here for life for u guys. I kno Jayro is in a better place and that God now has him. Rest in Peace Jayro."