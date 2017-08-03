NFL

Richard Sherman Says Colin Kaepernick Not Being Signed Is 'Not About Football'

Khadrice Rollins
an hour ago

Richard Sherman says Colin Kaepernick not being signed does not come down to what he does on the field, but his protest off the field, according to Jarrett Bell of USA Today.

"It's not about football or color," Sherman told USA Today. "It's about 'Boy, stay in your place.'"

Sherman is not alone in his opinion on why Kaepernick, 29, has remained a free agent deep into the off-season. Teammate Michael Bennett has voiced a similar sentiment, and Baltimore Ravens tight end Benjamin Watson claimed the league was colluding to keep Kaepernick off a team.

In May, Sherman said Kaepernick was being treated "unfairly" because of how well he played last season yet is still unsigned.

He elaborated on that idea even more with USA Today and also commented on the idea that the Ravens would check with fans and sponsors about whether or not to sign the quarterback.

"For you to say you have to check with sponsors and fans because this guy took a knee and made a statement?” Sherman said. “Now if you told me this guy threw eight pick-sixes last year and played like a bum, had no talent, that’s one thing. But Ryan Fitzpatrick, Ryan Mallett or whoever is playing for the Jets right now – whoever is starting for the Jets is terrible – have jobs. You’re telling me fans would rather you lose and put a worse player out there because a guy took a stand? That’s where it’s so troublesome to me.”

The Ravens recently signed quarterback Josh Woodrum, who last played for the Chicago Bears' practice squad.

Last season Kaepernick threw for 2,241 yards and 16 touchdowns with just four interceptions.

