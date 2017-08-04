NFL

Steelers Extend Mike Tomlin Through 2020 Season

Jeremy Woo
an hour ago

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin has signed a two-year extension that keeps him in Pittsburgh through the 2020 season, the team announced Friday.

Tomlin is entering his 11th season at the helm with the Steelers. He has led the team to two Super Bowl appearances and became the youngest coach to win it in 2008. He has led the Steelers to an 103–57 mark in his first 10 years with the team, dating back to 2007.

“Mike continues to prove he is one of the top head coaches in the National Football League. We appreciate the leadership that Mike has provided over the last 10 seasons, and we are confident and excited to have him continue to lead our team as we focus on winning another championship,” said Steelers president Art Rooney II in a statement.

Tomlin is just the third head coach the Steelers have had dating back to 1969. He succeeded Bill Cowher, who followed Chuck Noll in the role.

“I truly appreciate this contract extension, and I want to thank Art Rooney II for his support as well as everyone within the organization,” said Tomlin. “My first 10 years in Pittsburgh have been an amazing experience for me and my family. I’m proud to call Pittsburgh home. My focus is on the upcoming season, and our goals remain the same as they always are – to bring a seventh Super Bowl championship back to our city.”

The Steelers have made the playoffs seven times in 10 seasons under Tomlin and are poised to return, with Antonio Brown, Ben Roethlisberger and Le’Veon Bell (currently in a contract dispute) leading the offense.

