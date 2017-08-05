Colin Kaepernick Could Fit Well With Dolphins, but Will Team Give Him a Chance?

Count Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban among those who have an opinion on the Colin Kaepernick situation.

As training camps continue and the NFL season approaches, Kaepernick still isn't on a roster, despite reported interest from the Ravens. He's out of football probably because of his national anthem protests more so than his on-field ability.

In an interview with the Washington Post, Cuban spoke at length about the Kaepernick situation and the different views on player activism in the NFL and the NBA.

“I don’t know what his status is in the NFL, but I’m glad the NBA doesn’t have a politician litmus test for our players,” Cuban said. “I’d like to think we encourage our players to exercise their constitutional rights….

“The NBA is such a global game,” Cuban said in an email, “I think our players exposure to different political systems among their teammates may help them appreciate our country even more and encourage their participation.”

Cuban himself is politically outspoken and has publicly toyed with the idea of running for president.