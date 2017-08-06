NFL

Falcons' Jalen Collins Suspended 10 games for PED violation

1:27 | NFL
Scooby Axson
an hour ago

The NFL suspended Atlanta Falcons cornerback Jalen Collins 10 games without pay for violating the league's policy on performance enhancing substances.

It will be the second year in a row that Collins will be suspended to begin the season. He was banned for four games last season for violating the PED policy.

Collins, who was the team's second round pick in the 2015 NFL draft, is eligible to return to the team's active roster on Nov. 21, and can participate in all preseason practices and games before the first week of the regular season.

“We are extremely disappointed that for the second straight season we are dealing with a suspension for Jalen. Such are the consequences when certain choices are made. Our decisions going forward will be based on what Dan and I feel is best for the team," Falcons general manager Thomas Dimitroff said in a statement.

The 24-year-old Collins played in eight games last season, totaling 31 tackles, 10 pass breakups and two interceptions.

