Pats Owner Robert Kraft Gives Tom Brady’s Mother a Super Bowl Ring

44 minutes ago

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft gave Tom Brady's mother, Galynn, a Super Bowl ring as she has been battling cancer the past few years.

"He's been so supportive of my family and certainly everything my mom went through and knowing first-hand how families deal with it," Brady told ESPN. "He was always asking, 'How's mom doing? How is she feeling?' We didn't know up until the very end whether she was going to make it to the Super Bowl. She was a big inspiration for me, and RKK knew it. It was a great surprise to all of us when the ring showed up. She deserves it."

Kraft had previously said that Galynn Brady had undergone chemotherapy and radiation throughout the 2016 season and Super Bowl LI game was the first game she attended last season.

Brady led New England to their fifth Super Bowl title in February, erasing a 25-point third quarter deficit to the Atlanta Falcons, ultimately winning the game in overtime.

