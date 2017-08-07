The Miami Dolphins are aware that wide receiver Jarvis Landry is reportedly under investigation for possible battery, head coach Adam Gase told reporters on Monday.

Gase refused to offer any further comment but said that the possible legal issues are not related as to why the Dolphins and the wide receiver have not reached a contract extension.

The incident reportedly took place in Fort Lauderdale in March and involved Landry's girlfriend. NFL reporter Andy Slater reports that Landry’s girlfriend has not been cooperating with investigation. She recently filed a paternity suit against Landry in April.

The Fort Lauderdale Police Department has presented the case to the Broward County State Attorney's Office.

Landry is coming off a season in which he recorded 94 receptions for 1,136 yards and four touchdowns. He is heading into the final year of his rookie contract.