Why Does the NFL Make the Most Money?

Washington Redskins cornerback Josh Norman says he feels targeted by the NFL's rules prohibiting certain kinds of celebrations.

Even though the league relaxed some of the rules this offseason, Norman's imaginary bow-and-arrow shooting celebration is still banned.

Norman was penalized in a game last season against the Cleveland Browns for the gesture and was later fined $10,000.

"You're just picking on one person here," Norman said to ESPN.com. "[Brandin] Cooks has been doing it for years, and now all of a sudden you want to quit and stop it? Why is that?"

Cooks has never been penalized for his bow-and-arrow celebration.

"You can shoot a cannon in a stadium, or you can shoot a musket in a stadium a well," Norman said. "If one of them is bad and looked at as dangerous, how come not all of them are looked at in that way? ... When someone shoots an imaginary bow and arrow up in the sky, that's a penalty?"

Norman says he will come up with a new celebration and doesn't understand what the fuss is about.

"We're not out here shooting someone with a gun. I can understand that. It's shooting a bow-and-arrow," Norman says.

"An imaginary bow-and-arrow. Why is that violence? You saying the people that came before us were violent? That's how I see it."