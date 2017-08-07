NFL

Report: Jets WR Quincy Enunwa Expected To Miss Season Due To Neck Injury

0:55 | NFL
Report: Dolphins, Jay Cutler Agree to 1-Year, $10 Million Deal
Chris Chavez
an hour ago

New York Jets wide receiver Quincy Enunwa is out for the season due to a neck injury and was placed on injured reserve, the team announced.

Enunwa, 25, suffered the injury at the team's seven-on-seven drills session on Saturday. Head coach Todd Bowles said Enunwa re-aggrevated the same shoulder and neck injury that forced him to miss minicamp.

“He fell. Nobody touched him,” Bowles told reporters. “He hit his head or he hit his neck or something went wrong when he fell.”

Enunwa recorded 58 receptions for 857 yards and four touchdowns for career highs last season. He was expected to be one of the team's top receiving options after the team cut Brandon Marshall and Eric Decker in the offseason.

Quarterback Christian Hackenberg or Josh McCown may look at Robby Anderson or Marquess Wilson as the next-best options at receiver.

