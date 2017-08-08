A rally in support for free agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick will be held later this month, according to a social media post by movie directory Spike Lee.

The "United We Stand" rally for Kaepernick will start at 5 p.m. ET on Aug. 23 and will take place at 345 Park Avenue in New York City.

345 Park Avenue is the address for NFL headquarters.

It is not immediately clear if Lee is the sole organizer of the rally or if there are others involved.

Kaepernick, 29, last played for the San Francisco 49ers, throwing 16 touchdowns and four interceptions in 12 games during the 2016 season.

Kaepernick has not been on a roster since, causing speculating from around the league that his free agency status might have something to do with his political views and that he is being blackballed by some NFL teams.

Kaepernick refused to stand for the national anthem before games last season, and said he won't do so until there is significant change in the United States. He said earlier this year that he will now stand for the anthem.