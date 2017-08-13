Kicker Roberto Aguayo was claimed off waivers by the Chicago Bears, according to Field Yates of ESPN.

The 2016 second-round pick was released by the Buccaneers on Saturday after missing an extra point and a 47-yard field goal in their preseason opener Friday.

In Aguayo's rookie season he went 22-of-31 on field goal attempts and 32-of-34 on extra points. On kicks from 40 to 49 yards, he went just four-of-10.

Last year Bears kicker Connor Barth went 18-of-23 on field goals and 31-of-32 on extra points.

In order to make room for Aguayo, Yates reports that the Bears will place wide receiver Reuben Randle on IR.