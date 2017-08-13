NFL

Report: Bears Claim Former Bucs Kicker Roberto Aguayo Off Waivers

0:46 | NFL
Buccaneers Release Former Second-Round Pick Roberto Aguayo
Khadrice Rollins
an hour ago

Kicker Roberto Aguayo was claimed off waivers by the Chicago Bears, according to Field Yates of ESPN.

The 2016 second-round pick was released by the Buccaneers on Saturday after missing an extra point and a 47-yard field goal in their preseason opener Friday.

In Aguayo's rookie season he went 22-of-31 on field goal attempts and 32-of-34 on extra points. On kicks from 40 to 49 yards, he went just four-of-10.

Last year Bears kicker Connor Barth went 18-of-23 on field goals and 31-of-32 on extra points.

Extra Mustard
Roberto Aguayo Might Just Be Bad at Kicking Footballs

In order to make room for Aguayo, Yates reports that the Bears will place wide receiver Reuben Randle on IR.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters