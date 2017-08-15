Eagles Release RB Ryan Mathews

Why Does the NFL Make the Most Money?

The Philadelphia Eagles released former starting running back Ryan Mathews after two seasons, the team announced Tuesday.

Mathews passed his physical for team earlier in the day, as he had been sidelined with a herniated disk in his neck, which he suffered last season.

Mathews started eight games last season for Philadelphia in 2016, rushing for 661 yards and eight touchdowns and also catching 13 passes for 115 yards and a touchdown.

The 29-year-old veteran was set to make $4 million this season in the last season of a three-year, $11 million contract he signed in 2015.

Mathews spent the first five seasons of his career with the San Diego, now Los Angeles Chargers after he was drafted with the 12th overall pick in the 2010 draft.

He has rushed for 5,261 yards and 37 touchdowns in his seven-year NFL career.