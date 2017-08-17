NFL

Chris Long Puts Hand On Malcolm Jenkins' Back During National Anthem

0:50 | NFL
Chris Long Puts Arm Around Teammate Malcolm Jenkins in Support During Anthem Protest
Khadrice Rollins
2 hours ago

During the national anthem of Thursday's preseason game between the Eagles and Bills, Philadelphia defensive end Chris Long put his arm on the back of teammate Malcolm Jenkins as Jenkins raised a fist in the air.

Jenkins has been one of the most vocal and visible players when it has come to national anthem protest and the message that Colin Kaepernick had attempted to push going back to last season. The Eagles' safety has already said he will continue to raise his fist during the national anthem for this entire season as he did for the majority of last year.

Long, a native of Charlottesville, Va., has also been a defender of Kaepernick, commenting on his right to protest last season and going on Twitter to discuss the comment made by Michael Vick regarding Kaepernick needing to cut his hair. Long and his brother Kyle both commented on the events took place in their hometown over the weekend, condemning the white nationalist who sparked violence in the city.

NBA
Athletes React to White Nationalist Violence in Charlottesville

While Long and Jenkins were standing for the anthem, Eagles cornerback Ron Brooks took a knee, according to ESPN's Tim McManus.

Brooks, who was not dressed for Thursday's game, was one of a handful of Eagles who joined Jenkins in raising a fist during the anthem last season.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters