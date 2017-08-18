NFL

Justin Britt Puts Hand on Shoulder of Michael Bennett During National Anthem Protest

0:44 | NFL
Michael Bennett: White Player Joining Anthem Protests Would 'Really Get Things Changed'
Daniel Rapaport
an hour ago

A day after Michael Bennett called for white players to join national anthem protests, teammate Justin Britt, who is white, put his hand on Bennett's back while he sat during the national anthem before the Seahawks' preseason game against the Vikings on Friday.

Bennett sat for the national anthem for the second straight game and has said he plans to do so all season. He's a part of a growing group of prominent NFL players who are protesting the national anthem a season after Colin Kaepernick sparked heated controversy with his choice to sit during the song. Marshawn Lynch sat before the Raiders' game against the Cardinals on Sunday, and the Eagles' Malcolm Jenkins is also protesting. On Thursday night, Chris Long, who is white, put his arm around Jenkins while he raised a fist during the anthem.

NFL
Michael Bennett Working On Book Titled 'Things That Make White People Uncomfortable'

Bennett's brother, Packers tight end Martellus, is also politically outspoken. Martellus Bennett posted a political cartoon he made to Instagram on Friday and dedicated it to his brother and other athletes calling for change. 

Britt, a center, signed a three-year contract extension with the Seahawks worth up to $27 million on Thursday.

