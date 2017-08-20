NFL

Report: Bills WR Anquan Boldin To Retire After 14 Seasons

0:42 | NFL
2017 Buffalo Bills Preview
Chris Chavez
an hour ago

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Anquan Boldin has left the team and informed them of his decision to retire, according to Jin Trotter of ESPN.

Boldin signed a one-year deal worth about $2.75 million with incentives just two weeks ago. Boldin was expected to be one the primary receivers on the Bills after Sammy Watkins was traded.

Boldin has played in 14 NFL seasons and ranks 14th on the all-time receiving yards list with 13,779. He has 82 career touchdowns, which has him tied with Brandon Marshall and Reggie Wayne for the 23rd most in league history. He recorded more than 1,000 receiving yards in seven of his seasons.

Fake News Victim James Harrison on Anthem Protests

Boldin finishes his career as a three-time Pro Bowl selection. He played seven seasons with the Arizona Cardinals before stints with the Baltimore Ravens, San Francisco 49ers and Detroit Lions. 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters