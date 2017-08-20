Buffalo Bills wide receiver Anquan Boldin has left the team and informed them of his decision to retire, according to Jin Trotter of ESPN.

Boldin signed a one-year deal worth about $2.75 million with incentives just two weeks ago. Boldin was expected to be one the primary receivers on the Bills after Sammy Watkins was traded.

Boldin has played in 14 NFL seasons and ranks 14th on the all-time receiving yards list with 13,779. He has 82 career touchdowns, which has him tied with Brandon Marshall and Reggie Wayne for the 23rd most in league history. He recorded more than 1,000 receiving yards in seven of his seasons.

Boldin finishes his career as a three-time Pro Bowl selection. He played seven seasons with the Arizona Cardinals before stints with the Baltimore Ravens, San Francisco 49ers and Detroit Lions.