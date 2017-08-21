Why Does the NFL Make the Most Money?

Donald Trump was given a Super Bowl ring in honor of the Patriots winning Super Bowl LI, according to Tom E. Curran of CSN New England.

On Monday, the news began to spread on Twitter after a conversation with former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci was posted.

Accoording to @Scaramucci, Robert Kraft gave Donald Trump his Super Bowl 51 ring. Is this my first #leak? pic.twitter.com/HnKMYTA0yb — r/Patriots 🏈 (@rslashpatriots) August 21, 2017

Curran says the ring Trump received was his own, and not Kraft's.

Kraft famously had his Super Bowl XXXIX ring taken by Vladimir Putin while visiting Russia in 2005.

In addition to Trump, Kraft also gave Tom Brady's mother a ring from last season's championship.