Robert Kraft Gave Donald Trump A Super Bowl LI Ring

Khadrice Rollins
2 hours ago

Donald Trump was given a Super Bowl ring in honor of the Patriots winning Super Bowl LI, according to Tom E. Curran of CSN New England.

On Monday, the news began to spread on Twitter after a conversation with former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci was posted.

Curran says the ring Trump received was his own, and not Kraft's.

Kraft famously had his Super Bowl XXXIX ring taken by Vladimir Putin while visiting Russia in 2005.

In addition to Trump, Kraft also gave Tom Brady's mother a ring from last season's championship.

