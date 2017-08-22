Odell Beckham Jr. is looking into getting injury insurance if he does not get a contract extension before Week 1, Charles Robinson of Yahoo! Sports reports.

According to Robinson, Beckham is eyeing a policy that could be worth more than $100 million. He adds that Beckham and his camp had been looking into getting an insurance policy prior to Monday night when Beckham had to leave the Giants' preseason game with an ankle injury.

Beckham is going into the fourth year of his rookie deal and the Giants have already picked up the team option for his fifth season. This season the receiver will make $1.8 million in base salary and he will make $8.5 million in 2018.

Beckham, 24, has said he hopes to become the NFL's highest-paid player and he reportedly skipped New York's OTAs this offseason because he is looking for a new contract.

In his three seasons, Beckham has 288 catches for 4,122 yards and 35 touchdowns.