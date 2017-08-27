Group of Browns Players Kneel During National Anthem After Hue Jackson Discouraged Protest

San Francisco 49ers safety Eric Reid took a knee during the national anthem before Sunday night's preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings.

Reid was one of the 49ers that joined former quarterback Colin Kaepernick in last year's national anthem protests to raise awareness for social injustice in the United States. Reid did not kneel during the two previous exhibition games.

Kaepernick opted out of his contract earlier in the year and remains a free agent.

The rest of the 49ers players stood on the sidelines. Wide receiver Jeremy Kerley put his arm around teammate Marquise Goodwin.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan previously told reporters that he was not aware of any players that were planning on protesting.