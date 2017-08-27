NFL

49ers Safety Eric Reid Kneels During National Anthem, Continues Protest

0:41 | NFL
Group of Browns Players Kneel During National Anthem After Hue Jackson Discouraged Protest
Chris Chavez
33 minutes ago

San Francisco 49ers safety Eric Reid took a knee during the national anthem before Sunday night's preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings.

Reid was one of the 49ers that joined former quarterback Colin Kaepernick in last year's national anthem protests to raise awareness for social injustice in the United States. Reid did not kneel during the two previous exhibition games.

Kaepernick opted out of his contract earlier in the year and remains a free agent.

Every NFL Player Who Has Protested During the National Anthem this Preseason

The rest of the 49ers players stood on the sidelines. Wide receiver Jeremy Kerley put his arm around teammate Marquise Goodwin.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan previously told reporters that he was not aware of any players that were planning on protesting.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters