NFL

Jay Cutler Says He Didn't Practice Television Announcing For Fox Sports Job

1:14 | NFL
The NFL Salary Cap Explained
Khadrice Rollins
an hour ago

In an interview with Sports Illustrated's Peter King, Jay Cutler revealed that he didn't prepare much for television announcing during the summer before deciding to return to the NFL.

"Did you practice doing TV much this offseason before coming back?" King asked.

"I mean, I'd be lying if I said I did," Cutler responded.

Before making the decision to join former offensive coordinator Adam Gase in Miami, Cutler agreed to join the broadcast team at Fox Sports to call NFL games this season.

However, Cutler is saying he wasn't putting in much effort to get ready for what was supposed to be his new job. On a similar note, Cutler said he hadn't been training much to play quarterback again before getting the call from the Dolphins.

Cutler, 34, is going into his 12th season in the NFL.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters