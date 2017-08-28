In an interview with Sports Illustrated's Peter King, Jay Cutler revealed that he didn't prepare much for television announcing during the summer before deciding to return to the NFL.

"Did you practice doing TV much this offseason before coming back?" King asked.

"I mean, I'd be lying if I said I did," Cutler responded.

Before making the decision to join former offensive coordinator Adam Gase in Miami, Cutler agreed to join the broadcast team at Fox Sports to call NFL games this season.

However, Cutler is saying he wasn't putting in much effort to get ready for what was supposed to be his new job. On a similar note, Cutler said he hadn't been training much to play quarterback again before getting the call from the Dolphins.

Cutler, 34, is going into his 12th season in the NFL.