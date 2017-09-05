NFL

Report: Ezekiel Elliott’s Six-Game Suspension Upheld by Arbitrator

Report: NFL Investigator Recommended No Suspension for Ezekiel Elliott
Dan Gartland
Tuesday September 5th, 2017

Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott’s six-game suspension has been upheld by NFL arbitrator Harold Henderson, according to ESPN's Chris Mortensen.

Elliott was suspended six games by NFL commissioner Roger Goodell in August, more than a year after Elliott’s ex-girlfriend accused him of domestic violence. Authorities in Ohio declined to press charges against Elliott but an NFL investigation found “credible evidence” Elliott used physical force on the woman, Tiffany Thompson, and inflicted several injuries.

The appeal process has been exceptionally contentious. The NFL’s own investigation raised concerns about the credibility of both Elliott and Thompson and investigator Kia Roberts recommended to the league that Elliott not be suspended after she spoke with Thompson. Roberts’s recommendation was not included in the NFL’s final report. The players union contends that there is “a League-orchestrated conspiracy... to hide critical information, which would completely exonerate Elliott.”

The union filed a request for a temporary injunction last week in Texas federal court that sought to wipe out any suspension against Elliott. The league responded late Monday by filing a motion to dismiss the injunction.

There is still a chance that Elliott will play in the Cowboys' Week 1 matchup vs. the Giants on Sunday night. Just a few hours before the suspension was reportedly upheld, CowboysHQ.com's Mike Davis reported that Elliott would play against New York regardless of the result of the appeal. That's possible because a ruling has not yet been made on the injunction filed by the players' union, though one is expected to come on Friday.

