NFL

Here’s Every NFL Team’s Bye Week

1:34 | Fantasy
Fantasy Football: Advice and Tips for Last-Minute Drafts
Jeremy Woo
an hour ago

The NFL season is upon us. Whether you want to know your favorite team’s bye week, your fantasy players’ bye weeks, or are about to draft...use this page as a handy resource.

Note that the Bucs and Dolphins are off for Week 1 due to Hurricane Irma’s impact on south Florida.

Here’s every team’s bye week, and the players that are fantasy-relevant in this conversation. You’re welcome.

Week 1

Bucs: Jameis Winston, Doug Martin, Jacquizz Rodgers, Mike Evans, DeSean Jackson, Cameron Brate

Dolphins: Jay Cutler, Jay Ajayi, DeVante Parker, Jarvis Landry

Week 5

Atlanta: Matt Ryan, Devonta Freeman, Tevin Coleman, Julio Jones, Austin Hooper

Denver: Trevor Siemian, CJ Anderson, Demaryius Thomas, Emmanuel Sanders

New Orleans: Drew Brees, Mark Ingram, Adrian Peterson, Michael Thomas, Ted Ginn, Willie Snead, Coby Fleener

Washington: Kirk Cousins, Rob Kelley, Terrelle Pryor, Jamison Crowder, Jordan Reed

Week 6

Buffalo: Tyrod Taylor, LeSean McCoy, Zay Jones, Jordan Matthews

Cincinnati: Andy Dalton, Joe Mixon, Jeremy Hill, Gio Bernard, AJ Green, Tyler Eifert

Dallas: Dak Prescott, Ezekiel Elliott, Darren McFadden, Dez Bryant, Cole Beasley, Jason Witten

Seattle: Russell Wilson, Thomas Rawls, Eddie Lacy, Doug Baldwin, Jimmy Graham

Week 7

Detroit: Matt Stafford, Ameer Abdullah, Theo Riddick, Golden Tate, Marvin Jones, Eric Ebron

Houston: Lamar Miller, DeAndre Hopkins, C.J. Fiedorowicz

Week 8

Arizona: Carson Palmer, David Johnson, Larry Fitzgerald, John Brown

Green Bay: Aaron Rodgers, Ty Montgomery, Jordy Nelson, Davante Adams, Randall Cobb, Martellus Bennett

Jacksonville: Blake Bortles, Leonard Fournette, Allen Robinson

L.A. Rams: Todd Gurley, Sammy Watkins, Cooper Kupp

New York Giants: Eli Manning, Paul Perkins, Odell Beckham, Brandon Marshall, Sterling Shepard

Tennessee: Marcus Mariota, DeMarco Murray, Derrick Henry, Eric Decker, Rishard Matthews, Corey Davis

Week 9

Chicago: Jordan Howard, Kevin White

Cleveland: Isaiah Crowell, Duke Johnson, Kenny Britt, Corey Coleman

L.A. Chargers: Philip Rivers, Melvin Gordon, Keenan Allen, Tyrell Williams, Antonio Gates, Hunter Henry

Minnesota: Sam Bradford, Dalvin Cook, Stefon Diggs, Adam Thielen, Kyle Rudolph

New England: Tom Brady, Mike Gillislee, Rex Burkhead, James White, Brandin Cooks, Chris Hogan, Rob Gronkowski

Pittsburgh: Ben Roethlisberger, Le’Veon Bell, Antonio Brown, Martavis Bryant

Week 10

Baltimore: Joe Flacco, Terrance West, Danny Woodhead, Jeremy Maclin, Mike Wallace

Kansas City: Kareem Hunt, Tyreek Hill, Travis Kelce

Oakland: Derek Carr, Marshawn Lynch, Amari Cooper, Michael Crabtree

Philadelphia: Carson Wentz, LeGarrette Blount, Darren Sproles, Alshon Jeffery, Zach Ertz

Week 11

Carolina: Cam Newton, Christian McCaffrey, Jonathan Stewart, Kelvin Benjamin, Greg Olsen

Indianapolis: Andrew Luck, Frank Gore, T.Y. Hilton, Jack Doyle

New York Jets: Bilal Powell, Robby Anderson

San Francisco: Carlos Hyde, Pierre Garcon

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters