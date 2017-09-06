Here’s Every NFL Team’s Bye Week
The NFL season is upon us. Whether you want to know your favorite team’s bye week, your fantasy players’ bye weeks, or are about to draft...use this page as a handy resource.
Note that the Bucs and Dolphins are off for Week 1 due to Hurricane Irma’s impact on south Florida.
Here’s every team’s bye week, and the players that are fantasy-relevant in this conversation. You’re welcome.
Week 1
Bucs: Jameis Winston, Doug Martin, Jacquizz Rodgers, Mike Evans, DeSean Jackson, Cameron Brate
Dolphins: Jay Cutler, Jay Ajayi, DeVante Parker, Jarvis Landry
Week 5
Atlanta: Matt Ryan, Devonta Freeman, Tevin Coleman, Julio Jones, Austin Hooper
Denver: Trevor Siemian, CJ Anderson, Demaryius Thomas, Emmanuel Sanders
New Orleans: Drew Brees, Mark Ingram, Adrian Peterson, Michael Thomas, Ted Ginn, Willie Snead, Coby Fleener
Washington: Kirk Cousins, Rob Kelley, Terrelle Pryor, Jamison Crowder, Jordan Reed
Week 6
Buffalo: Tyrod Taylor, LeSean McCoy, Zay Jones, Jordan Matthews
Cincinnati: Andy Dalton, Joe Mixon, Jeremy Hill, Gio Bernard, AJ Green, Tyler Eifert
Dallas: Dak Prescott, Ezekiel Elliott, Darren McFadden, Dez Bryant, Cole Beasley, Jason Witten
Seattle: Russell Wilson, Thomas Rawls, Eddie Lacy, Doug Baldwin, Jimmy Graham
Week 7
Detroit: Matt Stafford, Ameer Abdullah, Theo Riddick, Golden Tate, Marvin Jones, Eric Ebron
Houston: Lamar Miller, DeAndre Hopkins, C.J. Fiedorowicz
Week 8
Arizona: Carson Palmer, David Johnson, Larry Fitzgerald, John Brown
Green Bay: Aaron Rodgers, Ty Montgomery, Jordy Nelson, Davante Adams, Randall Cobb, Martellus Bennett
Jacksonville: Blake Bortles, Leonard Fournette, Allen Robinson
L.A. Rams: Todd Gurley, Sammy Watkins, Cooper Kupp
New York Giants: Eli Manning, Paul Perkins, Odell Beckham, Brandon Marshall, Sterling Shepard
Tennessee: Marcus Mariota, DeMarco Murray, Derrick Henry, Eric Decker, Rishard Matthews, Corey Davis
Week 9
Chicago: Jordan Howard, Kevin White
Cleveland: Isaiah Crowell, Duke Johnson, Kenny Britt, Corey Coleman
L.A. Chargers: Philip Rivers, Melvin Gordon, Keenan Allen, Tyrell Williams, Antonio Gates, Hunter Henry
Minnesota: Sam Bradford, Dalvin Cook, Stefon Diggs, Adam Thielen, Kyle Rudolph
New England: Tom Brady, Mike Gillislee, Rex Burkhead, James White, Brandin Cooks, Chris Hogan, Rob Gronkowski
Pittsburgh: Ben Roethlisberger, Le’Veon Bell, Antonio Brown, Martavis Bryant
Week 10
Baltimore: Joe Flacco, Terrance West, Danny Woodhead, Jeremy Maclin, Mike Wallace
Kansas City: Kareem Hunt, Tyreek Hill, Travis Kelce
Oakland: Derek Carr, Marshawn Lynch, Amari Cooper, Michael Crabtree
Philadelphia: Carson Wentz, LeGarrette Blount, Darren Sproles, Alshon Jeffery, Zach Ertz
Week 11
Carolina: Cam Newton, Christian McCaffrey, Jonathan Stewart, Kelvin Benjamin, Greg Olsen
Indianapolis: Andrew Luck, Frank Gore, T.Y. Hilton, Jack Doyle
New York Jets: Bilal Powell, Robby Anderson
San Francisco: Carlos Hyde, Pierre Garcon