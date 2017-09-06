The South Florida area is bracing for Hurricane Irma, which is disrupting several sporting events that were scheduled to be hosted in the area.

The storm was upgraded to a Category 5 hurricane on Tuesday with winds that could potentially reach up to 175 miles per hour.

Below is a list of sporting events that have been cancelled, re-scheduled or delayed due to the storm:

• The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Miami Dolphins game has been rescheduled for Week 11 due to Hurricane Irma. Both teams had a bye week scheduled for Week 11.

• The Miami game against Arkansas State has been canceled. Both teams do not have an open date so the game can not be rescheduled this season. Miami will not practice until after the storm passes through. The next game for the Hurricanes will be against Florida State in Tallahassee on Sept. 16.

• The Miami Marlins will close out a home stand on Wednesday and head out on a seven-game road trip on Thursday. The next home game is against the Milwaukee Brewers on Sept. 15.

• The Tampa Bay Rays travel to Boston for a three-game series but will be back in Tampa on Monday for an eight-game home stand that includes series against the New York Yankees, Boston Red Sox and Chicago Cubs. Yankees manager Joe Girardi told reporters that the series on Monday "might be in jeopardy."

• Florida State and Louisiana-Monroe have moved the kick-off time of their football game in Tallahassee on Saturday to noon ET.

• The Miami volleyball team cancelled a trip to Philadelphia, where they were expected to play in the Sonesta Hotel Philadelphia Cherry and White Challenge.

• Two Miami women's soccer matches and a cross country meet on Miami's campus have been cancelled.

• Several Florida State League playoff games are scheduled to take place in Tampa, Fort Meyers and possibly Palm Beach.