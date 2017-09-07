Florida vs. Northern Colorado has been cancelled due to Hurricane Irma, the University of Florida announced on Thursday.

"We have been in constant communication this week with University and government officials," said Florida Athletics Director Scott Stricklin. "As the Hurricane's track has approached the state of Florida, it's become obvious that playing a football game is not the right thing to do. The focus of our state and region needs to be on evacuations and relief efforts. There is a tremendous amount of stress currently on the roads of this state, and the availability of gas, water and other supplies are at critical levels. Playing a college football game Saturday would only add to that stress.



"Gainesville is also close to some of Florida's heaviest traffic points this week, specifically Interstate 75, which is a key statewide evacuation route."

The schools' bye weeks do not align, so the game will not be rescheduled.

Florida opened the season with a 33-17 loss to Michigan in Atlanta, while Northern Colorado opened its campaign with a 41-14 victory over Idaho.

This cancellation is one of dozens of sports contests that have been affected by the Hurricane; every college football game in the state of Florida has been affected in some way, be it an altered start time, a new venue or an all-out cancellation. You can find more information on how games have been affected here.