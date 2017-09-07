College Football

Florida vs. Northern Colorado Cancelled Due to Hurricane Irma

2:11 | College Football
#DearAndy: Why Does Florida Keep Struggling to Find a Star Quarterback?
Daniel Rapaport
40 minutes ago

Florida vs. Northern Colorado has been cancelled due to Hurricane Irma, the University of Florida announced on Thursday. 

"We have been in constant communication this week with University and government officials," said Florida Athletics Director Scott Stricklin. "As the Hurricane's track has approached the state of Florida, it's become obvious that playing a football game is not the right thing to do. The focus of our state and region needs to be on evacuations and relief efforts. There is a tremendous amount of stress currently on the roads of this state, and the availability of gas, water and other supplies are at critical levels. Playing a college football game Saturday would only add to that stress.
 
"Gainesville is also close to some of Florida's heaviest traffic points this week, specifically Interstate 75, which is a key statewide evacuation route."

The schools' bye weeks do not align, so the game will not be rescheduled.

Florida opened the season with a 33-17 loss to Michigan in Atlanta, while Northern Colorado opened its campaign with a 41-14 victory over Idaho.

This cancellation is one of dozens of sports contests that have been affected by the Hurricane; every college football game in the state of Florida has been affected in some way, be it an altered start time, a new venue or an all-out cancellation. You can find more information on how games have been affected here.  

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters