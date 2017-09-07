Florida State's game against Louisiana-Monroe was cancelled, after Florida governor Rick Scott announced Thursday that all public schools, colleges and universities be closed from Friday through Monday.

The game was originally scheduled to kick-off at 7 p.m. EST on Saturday, but was then moved up to noon EST in hopes of beating the storm.

The two teams do not share bye weeks and there are currently no plans to make up the game.

This is another on a long list of games that have been either cancelled or rescheduled due to Hurricane Irma, including Florida vs. Northern Colorado and Miami vs. Arkansas State, which were both cancelled.

The 10th-ranked Seminoles are next scheduled to play Miami on Sept. 16