College Football

Florida State vs. Louisiana-Monroe Cancelled Due to Hurricane Irma

Khadrice Rollins
an hour ago

Florida State's game against Louisiana-Monroe was cancelled, after Florida governor Rick Scott announced Thursday that all public schools, colleges and universities be closed from Friday through Monday.

The game was originally scheduled to kick-off at 7 p.m. EST on Saturday, but was then moved up to noon EST in hopes of beating the storm.

The two teams do not share bye weeks and there are currently no plans to make up the game.

This is another on a long list of games that have been either cancelled or rescheduled due to Hurricane Irma, including Florida vs. Northern Colorado and Miami vs. Arkansas State, which were both cancelled.

• Hurricane Irma Tracker: Several Sporting Events Affected in the South Florida Area

The 10th-ranked Seminoles are next scheduled to play Miami on Sept. 16

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters