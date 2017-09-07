NFL

The Story Behind Aaron Rodgers 'Fixing' Sam Dekker's Sink Is Classic

1:05 | NFL
Jimmy Traina
an hour ago

You may have seen the picture Clippers forward Sam Dekker tweeted last weekend of Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers fixing his sink.

Sure, Rodgers got under the sink and he looked to make use of some sort of tool bag, but saying Rodgers "fixed" anything would be one of those alternate facts.

"All it was was, he went under there and somehow my disposal unplugged,” Dekker said this week. “So that was literally the only fix needed.”

Nice try by Dekker to try and just make it out to be a simple little thing, but the truth of the matter is, he couldn't figure out the issue. And Rodgers is not letting him off the hook that easy.

“I’ve actually fixed my own garbage disposal before. There’s incredible tutorials on YouTube,” Rodgers told reporters on Wednesday. “So I did that at one point. Fixed it.

“Sam, he just got traded to L.A., I was hanging out with him Saturday. He was having some sink issues, asked for my help. He’s 23 years old. I know he’s engaged and taking the next step to being an adult, but he’s not quite there yet. So I went under the sink.

“What the tutorial told me was to test the switch first, (and then) what kind of rumble you hear or lack of rumble tells you what’s going on with the garbage disposal. So, I flipped the switch and nothing happened. (That) means two things: One, it’s completely broken and it needs to be changed out, or two, it’s not plugged in.”

“It wasn’t plugged in. So, that’s the picture of me holding the plug as I call him from the other room, and said, ‘Hey, idiot, it wasn’t plugged in.’"

We imagine Dekker won't be living this one down anytime soon.

 

