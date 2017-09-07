NFL

Martellus Bennett Brought to Tears, Left Meeting After Seeing Video of Michael

Michael Bennett Could File Lawsuit After Alleged Excessive Police Treatment
Khadrice Rollins
an hour ago

Packers tight end Martellus Bennett said he started crying and had to leave meetings after seeing the video of his brother Michael's incident with a Las Vegas police officer, according to Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com

"I didn't even know there was a video," Martellus said. "I had to walk out of meetings because I broke down crying, just thinking about what could have happened, what could have been. It was just so close. You never know these days."

During a 20-minute media session, Martellus spoke about when he first heard about the incident during a phone call with Michael after it happened, how relieved he is that the situation ended the way that it did and how excited he is to see his brother for the first time since the incident, according to ESPN.com.

He said giving his brother a hug might be the best thing he could do for him, according to ESPN.com.

"I mean, I don't really know, really—you know what I'm saying?" Martellus said. "I don't really have the answers. You just think, 'What if?' You know? Two seconds this way, two seconds that way, the whole thing is different. So for me, I'll just be happy to see my brother, because there's a chance I couldn't see him."

He added how nice it will be to have so much of their family together this weekend when the Packers host the Seahawks to open their seasons and that he is proud of Michael for sharing his experience, according to ESPN.com.

Martellus also said he does not have a protest planned for Week 1, according to ESPN.com, unlike Michael who after sitting for the anthem during the Seahawks' first preseason game said he will be protesting the anthem every game this season.

