These athletes are only getting richer after leaving the field

Free agent NFL cornerback Antonio Cromartie and his wife Terricka announced the birth of baby girl Jhett Paxton, born Aug. 30.

This is the couple’s sixth child, and it is Cromartie’s fourteenth. By our count, it is his third child since (supposedly) having a vasectomy during his tenure with the New York Jets in 2013.

The overall human evolution aspect of this storyline has gone under-covered for far too long. Antonio Cromartie is definitely somewhere in the top 1% of the world’s population when it comes to humanity’s capacity to sustain itself. Life finds a way.

There’s apparently a new reality show starring the Cromartie family premiering in November, and I will probably watch it, because I plan to start a GoFundMe to allow Antonio Cromartie to freely colonize space.