Ezekiel Elliott Posts Celebratory Instagram After Suspension Put on Hold

Ezekiel Elliott: NFL Is Headed to Another Drawn-out Battle With a Superstar
Daniel Rapaport
an hour ago

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott posted a celebratory Instagram after his legal motion for a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction was granted. The video, a highlight compilation of Elliott's best plays from his rookie season, is accompanied by the song Wins & Losses by Meek Mill. 

Momma told me if ya fall never stay down - @meekmill

A post shared by Ezekiel Elliott (@ezekielelliott) on

Federal judge Amos Mazzant of Texas' Eastern District ruled on Friday that Elliott did not receive a fair arbitration hearing, and the injunction means that Elliott will be allowed to play until the court makes a final ruling on his petition. 

Elliott was facing a six-game suspension after the NFL allegedly found evidence that Elliott committed domestic violence on his ex-girlfriend, Tiffany Thompson, in July 2016. Elliott appealed the suspension to arbitrator Harold Henderson, but Henderson ruled on Tuesday in favor of the league by upholding the six-game ban. 

Because of the timing of Henderson's ruling, Elliott was already eligible to play in the Cowboys' Week 1 matchup vs. the Giants. But this ruling greatly increases Elliott's chances of playing the entire season, as the legal process could drag on for months. 

