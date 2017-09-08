NFL Mexico issued an apology for a tweet relating the Chiefs' upset 42-27 victory over the Patriots on opening night to an earthquake in Mexico that has killed dozens.

The 8.1 earthquake, which struck Mexico's Pacific Coast about a half hour after the game, has killed at least 58 people and is the strongest to hit the country in a century, reports The New York Times.

Shortly after NFL Mexico's official Twitter account tweeted the following:

¿Esté? Que no sean payasos!

Ahora se indignan de eso cuando insultan a más no poder esos estados afectados... 🤔pic.twitter.com/zPoZTXTJiC — Davicho (@davichoflag) September 8, 2017

"De esas veces que la CDMX se extremece con un #sismo porque no puede creer que los @Chiefs hayan ganado el partido de #Kickoff2017" accompanied by three smiling emojis. That translates to: "Those times Mexico City shakes with an earthquake because it can't believe the Chiefs have won the #Kickoff2017 game."

That tweet was later deleted, and the same account issued an apology.

NFL México se disculpa por el inaceptable tweet de ayer, que no representa los valores de la liga. Reiteramos nuestra solidaridad con México — NFL México (@nflmx) September 8, 2017

"NFL México se disculpa por el inaceptable tweet de ayer, que no representa los valores de la liga. Reiteramos nuestra solidaridad con México." That translates to, "NFL Mexico apologizes for yesterday's unacceptable tweet, which does not represent the values of the league. We reiterate our solidarity with Mexico."

The Raiders are set to play a regular-season game in Mexico City's Estadio Azteca for the second straight year on Nov. 19 vs. the Patriots. Last season, the Raiders beat the Texans 27-20 at Azteca.