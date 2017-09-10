NFL

Watch: Titans Adoree' Jackson Hurdles Raiders Kicker To Show Off Track Skills

2:22 | NFL
Who Will Breakout and Disappoint This Season?
Chris Chavez
39 minutes ago

Tennessee Titans rookie Adoree Jackson was a star for USC in the long jump but he flashed some hurdling skills in his NFL debut.

In the fourth quarter, Jackson hurdled Raiders kicker Giogio Tavecchio on a kick return. He was taken down shortly after the clearance but it was quite the display of athleticism.

Tavecchio is the Raiders' primary kicker after Sebastian Janikoski was placed on injured reserve due to a back injury.

That hurdle clearance a thing of beauty.

