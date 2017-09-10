NFL

Report: Cardinals' David Johnson Could Miss 'Half the Season' With Sprained Wrist

Cardinals running back David Johnson sprained his wrist and will have an MRI on Monday, Ian Rapoport of NFL.com reports. ESPN's Chris Mortensen reports that the MRI will determine if he will miss "a few weeks" compared to "half the season or more."

After leaving Sunday's game against the Lions in the third quarter, Johnson's x-rays came back negative.

Johnson had 11 carries for 23 yards and six catches for 68 yards in the season opener.

After Johnson left the contest, fifth-year man Kerwynn Williams took over the lead running back duties.

Since entering the league in 2015, Johnson has not missed a game.

