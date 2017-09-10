Week 1 Injury Roundup: Allen Robinson Out, J.J. Watt Has Hand Injury
Week 1 of the NFL season has already seen a rash of injuries across the league.
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Allen Robinson went down in the first quarter of their game against the Houston Texans after a catch and won't return to the game.
Steelers defensive linebacker Stephon Tuitt, who this week agreed to a five-year, $60 million contract extension, left Pittsburgh's game with an arm injury.
Below is a full list of injuries that we’re tracking.
Allen Robinson, Jaguars – Knee, Out
Robinson injured his knee going out of bounds after a 17-yard pass completion. Robinson went to the locker room to have X-rays.
J.J. Watt, Texans – Hand, Returned to Game
The Texans All–Pro defensive end headed to the locker with a reported dislocated finger.
Brian Cushing, Texans, Concussion, Out
The Texans linebacker headed to the locker room and is being evaluated for a possible concussion.
Jason Peters, Eagles – Groin, Questionable
The veteran Eagles tackle was injured in the second quarter against the Redskins.
Trent Williams, Redskins – Ankle, Returned to Game
Williams had his ankle rolled up on in the third quarter vs. Eagles.
Stephon Tuitt, Steelers – Arm, Questionable
Tuitt had one tackle for loss before leaving the game against the Browns with a left arm injury.
Ronald Darby – Eagles – Ankle, Out
Darby was carted off to the locker room after being injured in the second quarter
Danny Woodhead, Ravens – Hamstring, Doubtful
The versatile running back suffered a leg injury in the first quarter against the Bengals.
Trey Hopkins, Bengals – Knee, Doubtful
Cincinnati guard Hopkins left the game with a left knee injury
Za'Darius Smith, Ravens – Leg, Doubtful
The Ravens linebacker limped off the field and was carted to the locker room after spraining his knee.
Bruce Carter, Jets – Ankle, Questionable
The Jets starting linebacker injured his ankle against the Bills.
Benny Cunningham, Bears - Ankle, Questionable
The Bears third down back went down against the Atlanta Falcons.