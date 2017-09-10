NFL

Week 1 Injury Roundup: Allen Robinson Out, J.J. Watt Has Hand Injury

Week 1 of the NFL season has already seen a rash of injuries across the league.

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Allen Robinson went down in the first quarter of their game against the Houston Texans after a catch and won't return to the game.

Steelers defensive linebacker Stephon Tuitt, who this week agreed to a five-year, $60 million contract extension, left Pittsburgh's game with an arm injury.

Below is a full list of injuries that we’re tracking.

Allen Robinson, Jaguars – Knee, Out

Robinson injured his knee going out of bounds after a 17-yard pass completion. Robinson went to the locker room to have X-rays.

J.J. Watt, Texans – Hand, Returned to Game

The Texans All–Pro defensive end headed to the locker with a reported dislocated finger.

Brian Cushing, Texans, Concussion, Out

The Texans linebacker headed to the locker room and is being evaluated for a possible concussion.

Jason Peters, Eagles – Groin, Questionable

The veteran Eagles tackle was injured in the second quarter against the Redskins.

Trent Williams, Redskins – Ankle, Returned to Game 

Williams had his ankle rolled up on in the third quarter vs. Eagles.

Stephon Tuitt, Steelers – Arm, Questionable

Tuitt had one tackle for loss before leaving the game against the Browns with a left arm injury.

Ronald Darby – Eagles – Ankle, Out

Darby was carted off to the locker room after being injured in the second quarter

Danny Woodhead, Ravens – Hamstring, Doubtful

The versatile running back suffered a leg injury in the first quarter against the Bengals.

Trey Hopkins, Bengals – Knee, Doubtful

Cincinnati guard Hopkins left the game with a left knee injury

Za'Darius Smith, Ravens – Leg, Doubtful

The Ravens linebacker limped off the field and was carted to the locker room after spraining his knee.

Bruce Carter, Jets – Ankle, Questionable

The Jets starting linebacker injured his ankle against the Bills.

Benny Cunningham, Bears - Ankle, Questionable

The Bears third down back went down against the Atlanta Falcons.

