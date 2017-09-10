Deshaun Watson Starts Second Half for Texans, hits DeAndre Hopkins for First Career TD
Houston Texans head coach Bill O'Brien benched Tom Savage after a terrible first half and turned to rookie quarterback Deshaun Watson to start the second half.
Savage was 7 of 13 passing for 29 yards and no touchdowns and no interceptions. The offensive line allowed six sacks.
Savage was the Texans' starter for the last two games of the 2016 season but suffered a concussion in the season finale. He missed the postseason.
Watson was 5-of-8 for 37 yards in his first career drive. Watson connected with fellow Clemson alum DeAndre Hopkins for his first career touchdown to cap the 14-play drive.
Savage is in his fourth year in the NFL. The Texans drafted Watson out of Clemson with the 12th pick in the 2017 NFL draft.