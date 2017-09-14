NFL

Report: Marshawn Lynch Fined for Double-Middle Finger Against Titans

Marshawn Lynch was fined $12,000 for a hand gesture he made against the Titans, ESPN's Adam Schefter reports.

This is not the first time in his career Lynch was fined for a controversial gesture, or even the first time he flipped off his opponents.

Lynch's middle fingers weren't the only things that highlighted his performance to open the season though.

In his regular season return, the 11-year veteran rushed for 76 yards on 18 carries as the Raiders picked up a 26-16 win. In his second to last rush of the game, Lynch ran over Tennessee defensive tackle Jurrell Casey to the delight of many. And then after the game, he made even more noise when he interrupted coach Jack Del Rio's press conference to ask if he fulfilled his media responsibility.

The Raiders host the Jets on Sunday, and there is no telling what Beast Mode will do in his first home game for his hometown team.

 

