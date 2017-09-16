Jay-Z headlined a concert in his native New York city for the first time in three years last night with a 90-minute set at the Meadow Music and Arts Festival at Citi Field. During the set, Jay-Z dedicated "The Story of O.J.", a song from his new album "4:44", to controversial NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick.

Kaepernick sparked impassioned debate when he started kneeling during the national anthem during last season. A number of NFL players expressed their support for Kaepernick, and many have also decided to protest during the national anthem.

"I want to dedicate this song to Colin Kaepernick tonight," Jay Z said, per ESPN. The song discusses the difficulty of managing money, being black in America and references O.J. Simpson.

Kaepernick remains unsigned despite having a solid season last year, when he threw for 16 touchdowns and only four interceptions. A number of NFL players, as well as stars from other sports, have said the reason Kaepernick is unsigned is because of his social activism.

While he is still not on an NFL roster, Kaepernick was named the NFL Players Association Week 1 Community MVP for his charitable efforts.