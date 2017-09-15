Doug Baldwin: 'There Should Be an Opportunity for Colin Kaepernick in the NFL'

As the league continues to turn its back on Colin Kaepernick, the players union has honored him with an award for his work in the community.

The NFLPA announced Friday that Kaepernick is the winner of the Week 1 Community MVP award in honor of his “commitment to empowering underserved communities through donations and grassroots outreach.”

Kaepernick announced before last season that he would donate $1 million to various charities as well as all proceeds from sales of his jersey. He has donated to Meals on Wheels, a charity that gives suits to parolees and to famine relief in Somalia, among dozens of other charities.

Kapernick has also gotten involved in the community first-hand, hosting a “Know Your Rights Camp” in cities around the country to inspire youth and teach them about proper interactions with law enforcement.