Richard Sherman on Colin Kaepernick: 'Of Course He Deserves a Job'

Scooby Axson
23 minutes ago

Seattle Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman says it is unfortunate that teams are concerned about distractions and drama other signing free agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick.

Kaepernick has not been signed by a team after last season he took a knee before the playing of the national anthem to protest police brutality and racial injustice.

Sherman went on the Players' Tribune for his weekly video segment, "Out of Context" and explained his reasoning ahead of the team's contest against the San Francisco 49ers, where Kaepernick spent his first six NFL seasons.

"Of course, he deserves a job," Sherman said. "You saw the quarterback play throughout the league and it was terrible."

Then Sherman had an example of the quarterback play.

"What happened to Indianapolis. You saying they couldn't use Kaepernick," Sherman adds. "That's, you know, that's crazy talk. But you know it's unfortunate that a man is unemployed right now who's a pretty good ball player. Won his fair share of ball games and there are lesser–talented guys employed because they didn't stand up for a cause."

The Colts started Scott Tolzien in place of injured starter Andrew Luck. Tolzien went 9/18 for 128 yards with two interceptions and was sacked four times.

"It's about making a statement and not bringing drama and stress to your organization and that's the decision some of these teams are making unfortunately," Sherman said. 

