With about 10 minutes left in the fourth quarter in their game against the Redskins, the Rams decided to take a chance on fourth down.

Punter John Hekker lined up like he was ready to send the ball away on fourth-and-six, but instead stepped up and completed a pass to continue the drive.

The 28-yard gain allowed the Rams to continue the drive and tie the game at 20 with a field goal.

Los Angeles would allow a touchdown to the Redskins on their next drive and then quarterback Jared Goff threw an interception on the following possession to seal a 27-20 defeat to Washington.

Still, Hekker, who averaged 45.5 yards on four punts, did everything he could to give the Rams a chance.