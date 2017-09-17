NFL

Watch: Rams' Punter John Hekker Throws Perfect Pass on Fake Punt

1:27 | NFL
Why Does the NFL Make the Most Money?
Khadrice Rollins
29 minutes ago

With about 10 minutes left in the fourth quarter in their game against the Redskins, the Rams decided to take a chance on fourth down.

Punter John Hekker lined up like he was ready to send the ball away on fourth-and-six, but instead stepped up and completed a pass to continue the drive.

The 28-yard gain allowed the Rams to continue the drive and tie the game at 20 with a field goal.

Los Angeles would allow a touchdown to the Redskins on their next drive and then quarterback Jared Goff threw an interception on the following possession to seal a 27-20 defeat to Washington.

Still, Hekker, who averaged 45.5 yards on four punts, did everything he could to give the Rams a chance.

